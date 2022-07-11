YouTuber says will take legal action against arrest after fans gather outside metro station

He was released later in the evening.

Taneja who runs a channel on YouTube called Flying Beast said that the fans who had gathered had not caused any harm.

"It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Taneja and Rathi has been setting for their fans and followers in their videos. Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case under Sections 188 & 341 IPC. As a result of the same, he was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing appropriate legal remedy," a statement by Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee read.

Rathee wanted to give her husband Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday party in a four Coach Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida. The scheme had been widely publicised earlier. It is further stated that permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels... The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family. As a matter of fact, we are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us, the statement also added.

The police said that there was no permission for the large gathering outside the station. The large gathering caused a jam outside the metro station causing difficulties to commuters.

FitMuscle TV, one of Taneja's channels describes him as a certified nutritionist, a professional bodybuilder and an aviator. He is also into heath and fitness industry since the past 13 years.