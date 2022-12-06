YouTuber Namra Qadir arrested for threatening to implicate businessman in rape case, extorting over Rs 80 L

''Qadir has confessed to the crime and we have taken her on police remand to recover the money and other items that were taken by her from the victim under alleged pressure. Her husband and co-accused Manish alias Virat Beniwal will be arrested soon,'' Sector-50 Station House Officer Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

In his complaint Dinesh Yadav, who runs an advertising firm, said he got in touch with Qadir sometime ago and Beniwal was with her. He claimed that Qadir demanded Rs 2 lakh for promoting his firm on her channel, and he paid the amount. Qadir after a few days expressed her liking for him and said she wanted to marry him. They became good friends, according to the complaint.

''In August I along with Qadir and Manish went to a club to party. We booked a room there late at night. The next morning, when I woke up, Qadir asked me to handover my bank cards and (smart) watch. She threatened to implicate me in a rape case,'' the complainant said. He claimed that ''after this they extorted more than Rs 80 lakh and gift items from me''. ''Later, I revealed everything to my father who took me to police,'' the victim said in his complaint.