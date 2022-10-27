Youth lands in burns ward after a fiery haircut: Watch

An 18-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after his "fire haircut" went wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat's Valsad district on Wednesday.

Gandhinagar, Oct 27: In the time of social media, everyone likes to do something different but this quest to be different can 'backfire' sometimes. Now, in an incident in Gujarat, a man sustained severe burnt injury after the much-filmed and popular 'fire haircut' technique went horribly wrong.

The incident of the video want viral on social media. In the video, one can see that the man was sitting when the process of 'fire haircut' started. His face and forehead were covered with towel. But, when the hair dresser set fire on his head, it went out of control and the fire from his head reached his neck.

The man in the video can be seen crying in pain. According to the reports, the victim was admitted in a hospital and his treatment is going on.

In the fire haircut, a barber or hairdresser uses fire on the customer's hair to set it in style.

According to an NDTV report, the victim has got severe burn injuries on his neck and chest. He was referred to the Civil Hospital in Valsad, a Vapi town police station official said.

From Civil Hospital in Valsad, he was taken to a hospital in Surat.

The police has started its investigation to find out the chemical which was used for the fire haircut.