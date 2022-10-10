One of the key ways to feel better mentally is by 'venting it out' but often times, we either brush our feelings aside considering them 'insignificant' or just because we don't want to bother our loved ones. For some, it is because they don't feel anyone close enough to share their emotions and anxiety with.

New Delhi, Oct 10: Mental health is difficult to diagnose. And sometimes it is even difficult to admit that one is suffering from mental health issues given the taboo and stigma attached to it in the society. So what does one do when there is too much sadness or anxiety one is facing? Who and how to talk to someone without being invalidated or mocked at?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Depression is one of the leading causes of disability. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely - as much as two decades early - due to preventable physical conditions.

If you are someone feeling low, sad, dejected or with low self-image and don't know what to do, there is help at hand. Yes! There are ways to reach out to people and share your feelings. There are many places and people who want to help. It might not feel obvious, and you might not even believe it, but don't give up.

Do you need to speak to someone right now? If you or anyone around you are finding it hard to cope with the current situation, get in touch with these helplines.

14 helpful mental health services to ring up

Mitram Foundation

Mitram Foundation is a suicide prevention helpline that aims to offer emotional support to those going through a crisis in their lives, especially the distressed, depressed and suicidal.

Helpline Number: 080 2572 2573, +91 901 9708133

Time: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM | All days of the Week

Languages: English, हिंदी

Email: share@mitramfoundation.org

Website: https://www.mitramfoundation.org/

Fortis

Launched in 2016 for students and parents dealing with exam stress, the helpline offers support in over 15 languages. The 24-hour service is taking emergency calls and offering instant responses every day.

Helpline: +91-8376804102

Time: 24 Hours | Monday to Sunday

Mpower 1 on 1

Mpower 1-on-1 was launched during the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, a collaborative effort between the Neerja Birla-helmed foundation, the Maharashtra Government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another one of the government-powered mental health helplines, Mpower is available 24 hours through the week for individuals above 18.

Call: 1800-1208-20050

Visit: Mpowerminds.com/oneonone

iCALL

iCALL is a helpline set up by the students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, for individuals in emotional and psychological distress, or who are coping with psycho-social issues. Their mental health relief services can be availed on email and chat too, if you are not comfortable speaking over the phone. They also offer services in a wide range of regional languages.

Helpline: 022-25521111, +91-9152987821

Time: 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM | Monday to Saturday

Languages: मराठी, বাঙালি, తెలుగు, हिंदी, English

Email: icall@tiss.edu

SAHAI Helpline

Bengaluru-based SAHAI now offers aid to children, young adults and adults going through emotional upheaval. Their team of volunteers have been trained at NIMHANS and the Medico Pastoral Association along with Rotary Bangalore East. The telecounselling can be availed from Monday to Thursday, 10AM to 8PM.

Call: 080-25497777, 09886444075

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

A team of professional psychologists and psychiatrists is available to help residents 24 hours a day, through a toll-free number.

Call: 080-46110007

Website: Nimhans.ac.in/pssmhs-helpline

Voice That Cares (ROCF)

Voice That Cares is a free public helpline that provides psycho-social counselling support on a wide range of mental health matters including anxiety, fear, panic attacks, guilt, grief, loneliness, anger, exam stress, pandemic induced psychological issues, stigma, etc. We also provide first aid support for people with suicidal tendencies, depressive disorders, substance abuse, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and other mental health concerns. The primary expected outcome of the "Voice that Cares" initiative is to offer individuals an improved ability to manage their wellbeing and mental health. It may be noted that this helpline is not a substitute for medical advice or professional help.

Helpline: 8448-8448-45

Time: 9am-9pm | 7 days a week

Languages: English and Hindi

Email: info@rocf.org

Website: https://www.rocf.org/voice-that-cares/

Mann Talks

A Shantital Shanghvi Foundation initiative, Mann Talks focuses on empowering individuals to take charge of their mental health. A team of trained mental health professionals offers an empathetic and non-judgmental environment where one can share their thoughts, emotions, and experiences freely. They guide individuals in making informed decisions about their mental health.

Helpline: +91-8686139139

Time: 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM | Monday to Sunday

Languages: हिंदी, English

Website: http://www.manntalks.org

Sumaitri

Sumaitri is a crisis intervention centre for the depressed, distressed and suicidal. It provides unconditional and unbiased emotional support to anyone who calls, visits or writes to them. Its trained volunteers man the centre and helpline 365 days a year. Callers are ensured complete anonymity and confidentiality. Services offered at Sumaitri are free of charge.

Helpline: 011-23389090, +91-9315767849

Time: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday | 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Saturday & Sunday

Languages: हिंदी, English

Email: feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net

Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline

Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline located at Ramaiah Hospital is one of the services of Arpita Foundation, started in 2019 by a group of Experienced Volunteers from various Institutions to reach out in Society. If Callers prefer Face to Face counselling, then they are referred to the Doctors at the Hospital for consultation, Treatment and further followed with counselling.

Helpline: 080-23655557

Time: 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM | 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM | Monday to Friday

Languages: English, हिंदी, उर्दू, ಅವುಗಳನ್ನು, தமிழ், తెలుగు, മലയാളം, Konkani, Assamese, ગુજરતી, বাঙালি

Email: arpita.helpline@gmail.com

Sangath

Sangath is a not-for-profit organisation working in Goa, India for 24 years to make mental health services accessible and affordable. They have a dedicated COVID 19 well-being centre which offers community support, free tele-counselling and self-management resources for frontline workers and young people in need of psychological support amidst the pandemic.

Helpline Number: 011-41198666

Time: 10 AM -6 PM

Languages: Hindi, English, Marathi, Konkani

Email: contactus@sangath.in

Website: https://sangath.in/

Sneha

A suicide prevention organisation based in Chennai, Sneha offers emotional support to anyone feeling distressed or suicidal.

Time: 10AM to 10PM

Call: 044-24640050, 044-24640060

Visit: Snehaindia.org/new

Kashmir Lifeline

If you're in Srinagar or anywhere around the Kashmir Valley, Kashmir Lifeline offers an anonymous one-to-one conversation with a trained professional, free of cost. A project by Healing Minds Foundation, it also gives you the option to seek support through chat or email. The service is open from Sunday to Thursday, 10AM to 5PM.

Call: 1800-180-7020

Visit: Kashmirlifeline.org

Aasra

Aasra is another mental health helpline that operates around the clock, seven days a week. The volunteers at Aasra will provide the necessary assistance whether you are feeling depressed, lost, suicidal or just simply confused.

Call: 09820466726

Visit: Aasra.info