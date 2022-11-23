You look like Saddam Hussein: Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Yatra' look

The Assam BJP leader also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that he is visiting places where there are no elections.

Earlier also, Sarma had attacked Rahul Gandhi and said, "If there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. He will carry a bat & pad in Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won't come to the field."

Congress leaders hit back

In response to Sarma's remarks, the Congress leaders came down heavily on the Assam CM.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "You (Assam CM) just want a headline and you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi's name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don't pay attention to such statement," ANI quoted him as saying.

Another Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "He is the same person who used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now he is giving such shameful statements and comparing Rahul Gandhi with Saddam Hussein."

He also added, "People like Sarma are criminals and he will never become the Chief Minister again. BJP must learn from Rahul Gandhi. India is in his DNA, and he considers the national flag his religion."

(With inputs from ANI)