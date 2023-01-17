'You joined your friend...' Netizens left grieving after Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge dies

Singh shared a picture of herself with the black Labrador along with a lovely picture of Sushant and Fudge. "So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken."

New Delhi, Jan 17: Three years after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his loyal pet dog Fudge (black Labrador) has died. The late actor's sister, Priyanka Singh shared the news on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday, and it left SSR fans heartbroken.

Fans of the late actor expressed expressed their condolences on the death of the pet dog but also said that it has now joined Sushant in 'heaven'.

A user wrote, "Di...Plz stay strong... don't understand what I will say...very heart broken news is this...I can't take...but one more joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever Om Shanti."

Another netizen wrote, "R.I.P. FUDGE Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...Sushant Lived InDMoment."

I hope this bond will continue in heaven too.

"Di, can't explain how devastated I'm. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to the heart All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable.I'm speechless nd heartbroken Miss u Fudge," one more comment read.

Sushant Singh Rajput was mysteriously found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. A few days after actor's death, there was death hoax news about Fudge in 2020. However, a source closer to the actor dismissed the rumour and stated that although Fudge was devasted with the news, but he was alive.