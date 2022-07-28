However, Irani stepped in and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting against Chowdhury's remark, PTI reports. Although Gandhi ignored Irani's protestations initially, she then reportedly turned towards Irani and said "you don't talk to me."

Chowdhury's reference to Murmu, India's first tribal President, as "rashtrapatni" has triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

. .

According to PTI, Rama Devi told Gandhi that her fault was that she had selected Chowdhury as the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament premises, Sitharaman accused Gandhi of speaking in a "threatening tone" with BJP members. Sitharaman claimed that Gandhi told BJP members "you don't talk to me" when they sought to know what was the issue being discussed.

"Instead of tendering an apology, she is misleading by claiming that Adhir Chowdhury has already apologised. Instead of an apology, she is resorting to threats," Sitharaman said referring to the incident in the Lok Sabha chamber. Hitting back, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed Irani's behaviour as "outrageous".

Responding to the issue, Sonia Gandhi said, "He has already apologised."