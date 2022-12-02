You coward: Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend accuses him, deletes post later

New Delhi, Dec 02 : Somy Ali, former girlfriend of actor Salman Khan took to Instagram and levelled serious allegation against Khan. In the post that has now been deleted, Ali labelled Khan as a male chauvinist p*g. She also shamed all his co-stars who support him and labelled him a woman abuser.

''I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself," wrote Somy Ali, before deleting the post.

More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself," Somy Ali wrote.

"You male chauvinistic p*g. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him. Bring it on you weakling and make sure you wear your insoles given your 5'6. It's time to go to war. #truth #letsdoit #betterwatchoutsk #predator #womanbeater #its wartime #sadist," Somy Ali said in the now deleted post.

In August Somy Ali in a cryptic post on Instagram took a jibe at Khan and called him a woman beater. She also urged the people to stop worshiping the actor. Sharing a picture of Salman Khan's 1989 debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya and without naming him Ali wrote, 'a women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.'

In March 2022, she had posted a photograph on her handle which is a still from Maine Pyar Kiya. She wrote, 'the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.' However she deleted the post later.

Allegations against Salman Khan are nothing new. In 2003, actor Vivek Oberoi alleged that Salman had called him 41 times in a night and threatened him. He said that Salman first asked him about his love affairs and later in the same call he told Vivek he had physical relations with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherjee and Somy Ali. Several reports have also spoken about his aggressive behaviour towards his former girlfriends.