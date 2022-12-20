You and your Mummy ji: Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi after shocking sexist remark by Congress leader

The Union Minister was referring to UP Congress leader Ajay Rai. He said Smriti Irani who represents Amethi only comes to her constituency to show 'latkas' and 'jhatkas.' Rai said in a this in a reference to a dance move.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi would make a bid to win Amethi again, Rai answered in the affirmative. Rahul Gandhi had lost to Smriti Irani in the previous elections held in 2019. He had however won the MP seat in Kerala.

Amethi has been the seat of the Gandhi family, Rai said. Rahul Gandhi has been the Lok Sabha MP from there and so has his father Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Sanjay Gandhi, Rai added. They have served the constituency he also said.

Mrs of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure, he said while adding that half the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes and shows 'latka-jhatka' and then leaves, Rai also added.

The BJP took offence to the derogatory language used by Rai and said that such a comment was shameful for a party which gave the country its first woman prime minister. The country was headed for a long time by a woman, the BJP said while referring to Indira Gandhi.

UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the language used by the Congress has always been anti-woman. It only shows the mindset of the Congress. A party which has given the country the first woman prime ministered which was headed by a woman president for a long time makes such comments. Such comments by the leaders of the Congress are shameful, Dubey also said.

The Congress is yet to react to the comment. Rahul Gandhi is currently in Rajasthan and is leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra.