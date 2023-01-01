Yogi Adityanath posts photo with cat on his lap, says 'even animals can tell between friends and foes’

Lucknow, Jan 01: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was trending on Twitter on Saturday evening, not for his bold comments, controversies or developmental-related project.

Well, it was over a photo in which a cat was seen sitting on his lap. The picture went viral on social media sites.

The UP CM, in his saffron outfit, is sitting in his Gorakhnath temple office when a cat came and sat on his lap. As per the statement, the chief minister shared the endearing picture with the caption 'Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana'. Adityanath said a Hindi proverb stating "even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes".

Known for his love for cows, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is often seen pampering and taking care of other animals as well.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, the CM spends time with the cattle at the temple cowshed. He loves them and feeds the animals jaggery-gram, fodder with his hands. He likes to spend time with his beloved dogs Kalu and Gullu, a statement from his office read.

The photo, since sharing, has got close to 9.5 lakh views with over 34,000 likes on Twitter.

"Hamein , aise hi logo ki jarur hain... Tiger se Dog se Billi tak sabko prem karein...(We want such people who love animals - from tiger to dog to cats"," a user wrote. Another said, "Yogi ji is our charm".

A few months ago, a photo of the Chief Minister feeding and caressing leopard cubs at the Gorakhpur Zoo also created a buzz on Twitter. Adityanath, who has established the state as an example in development, law and order and implementation of public welfare schemes, is also known for showering compassion and affection towards animals, said the press release.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started off the year by addressing the grievances of about 300 people during the 'Janata Darshan' organised on Sunday. He assured the people of all support and proper redressal of their grievances. "The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily," Yogi said, said a press release by Uttar Pradesh CMO.