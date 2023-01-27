Yogi Adityanath is the Best Chief Minister in India, ahead of Kejriwal, Mamata: Study

Who is the Best Chief Minister in India today? According to a survey, it is not Arvind Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee, but Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi, Jan 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the Best Chief Minister in India, a study has said. Whereas the popularity of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has declined.

The Mood of the Nation survey has claimed that 39.1 per cent of respondents stated that Yogi is the best CM in the country followed by Arvind Kejriwal (16 per cent) and Mamata Banerjee (6 per cent). The report is based on the survey conducted in 30 states by India Today and C Voters where the respondents have rated the performance of the state governments.