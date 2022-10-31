Yogi Adityanath flags of Run for Unity: Explains importance of Sardar Patel

New Delhi, Oct 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Runoff Unity race on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary. While flagging off the rally on Monday, he said that Patel defeated the British's strategy to divide India and he tied India to unity.

CM Yogi said that the Run for Unity is being organised in over 600 districts across the country while in UP it is being held in 75 districts. Calling him the architect of the integrity of India, CM Yogi said that it is happening for the first time in the country that Sardar Patel's name is being taken to the fore.