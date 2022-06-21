Yoga Day: CM Kejriwal performs Yoga with hundreds of Delhiites

He appealed people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day. Kejriwal joined members of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session.

In a series of tweets he said Delhi government has arranged free Yoga classes, and urged people to practice the exercises themselves and others for living a healthy life.

Residents of the city in groups of 20-25 if willing to practice Yoga are provided an instructor by Delhi government under the 'Dilli Ki Yogsahala' programme.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid Pandemic.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.