BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar said, "JDU's existence has been removed completely from here as their state unit fully merges with BJP. JDU's politics of betrayal & decision to join hands with 'bahubali' did not sit well with people here."

Earlier in Manipur, five JD(U) MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP. The party had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year.

The JD(U) MLAs who joined the BJP are Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute and Thangjam Arunkumar.

Before that lone JDU MLA from Arunachal Pradesh had also joined the saffron party.

The development of JD(U) leaders quitting the party comes after Nitish Kumar ended alliance with NDA and joined hands with 'Mahagathbandhan'.