Yet another feather in 'RRR' musician MM Keeravani's cap

Los Angeles, Jan 15: MM Keeravani, music director of 'RRR', has added one more feather to his cap as he won yet another award in the United States.

His super hit song 'Naatu Naatu' received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA). The official Instagram page of RRR has shared the update. "Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @lafilmcritics," a post read on RRR's Instagram account.

The post included pictures of Keeravani holding the award .

It comes days after MM Keeravani bagged the best original song-motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' track, penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

MM Keeravani, who created a history by winning best original song-motion picture at Golden Globe Award for his 'Naatu Naatu' song, thanked the entire team in his acceptance speech.

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment. I am excited to share this with my wife, who is sitting right there. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else," he said in the clip shared on the official social media page of Golden Globe Awards.

He said, "I was planning not to say those words when I got an award like this. But sorry to say, I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to - in order of priority my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshith, without him this wouldn't have happened, and Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you, all."