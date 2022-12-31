Parliament passes 16 bills during April to November 2022

The number of Parliament sittings has been declining over the last 50 years and has halved since the 1950s and 1960s, data collated by non-profit organisation PRS Legislative Research shows.

As we bid adiue to 2022, here is a glimpse of how parliament performed in this year.

Legislative Business:

A total of 33 Bills (9 Bills in the Lok Sabha and 24 Bills in the Rajya Sabha) were pending at the conclusion of 7th Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha and 255th Session of Rajya Sabha (Winter Session,2021). 19 Bills were introduced (18 in the Lok Sabha and 1 in the Rajya Sabha) during the period, making a total of 52 Bills. Out of these, 16 Bills were passed by both the Houses. 1 Bill, (in Lok Sabha) was withdrawn.

A total of 35 Bills (7 Bills in the Lok Sabha and 28 Bills in the Rajya Sabha) were pending in both Houses of Parliament at the conclusion of 9th Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha and 257nd Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session, 2022). The details of Sessions held during the period are as under:

Budget Session 2022:

The Budget Session, 2022 of Parliament was held from Monday 31 January 2022 to 7 April 2022. In between, both the Houses were adjourned for recess on Friday, the 11 February, 2022 to reassemble on Monday, the 14 March, 2022 to enable Departmentally related Standing Committee to examine and report on the Demands for Grants relating to various Ministries/Department.

The first part of the Budget Session yielded a total of 10 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In the second part of the Session, there were 17 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During the entire Budget Session, 2022, there were in total 27 sittings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During this Session, a total of 13 Bills (12 in Lok Sabha and 01 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. 13 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 11 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both the Houses of Parliament were 11.

Financial Business:

The Union Budget for 2022-23 was presented to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday the 1st February, 2022. General discussions on Union Budget were held in both the Houses. The Lok Sabha also discussed and voted the Demands for Grants 2022-23, Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22 and Demands of Excess Grants for 2018-19.

Supplementary Demand for Grant in respect of the State of Jammu and Kashmir for 2021-22, Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 were also discussed and voted by Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha also returned all the related Appropriation Bills and the entire Financial Business was completed before 31st March, 2022.

The Monsoon Session 2022

The Monsoon Session 2022 of Parliament was held from Monday the 18 July, 2022 to Monday the 8 of August, 2022. The session provided for 16 sittings spreading over a period of 22 days.

During the Session, 6 Bills (6 in Lok Sabha) were introduced. 7 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both the Houses of Parliament was 5. One Bill was withdrawn in Lok Sabha.

Winter Session 2022

The Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament which commenced on Wednesday, the 7th of December, 2022 was adjourned sine die on Friday the 23rd of December, 2022. It provided 13 sittings spread over a period of 17 days.

During the Session 9 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. 7 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 9 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 9.