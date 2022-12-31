Year 2022: Life span of terrorists down in J&K, 89% killed within one month of joining terror group

He said that a majority of these terrorists who were gunned down belonged to the The Resistence Front a derivative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, followed by Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda's proxy Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind.

New Delhi, Dec 31: In 2022, the security forces have gunned down 172 terrorists in 2022 in a total of 93 counter-terror operations, additional director general of police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

He also informed that the life span of newly recruited terrorists declined drastically in 2022 as 89 per cent of the newly recruited terrorists were neutralised within the first month of them joining a terror group.

"This year, 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks were reported showing a decline of 37% compared to last year. Maximum (74) joined LeT. Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists arrested and 18 terrorists are still active," Kumar said.

"During year 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised. Maximum terrorists neutralised from LeT/TRF(108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH(3) outfits," Kumar was quoted as saying on the official handle of the Kashmir Zone Police.

This year the security forces further intensified operations amidst Pakistan trying to push more terrorists in the Valley. There had also been an increase in the number of civilian killings. As many as 29 civilians, including 21 locals were killed by terrorists this year. Of the 15 killed in targeted attacks, 15 were Muslims and six were Hindus. Kumar added that all terrorists involved in these killings had been neutralised, barring two who have been identified as Basit Dar and Adil Wani. He assured that they would be neutralised soon.

Kumar added, rather they appeal them to return back, curse terrorists openly and work with Jammu and Kashmir Police for the return of their wards.