Yasin Malik begins hunger strike inside Tihar jail

New Delhi, July 23: Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) who is serving his life term for cases including funding terrorism, has reportedly begun a hunger strike inside Tihar jail.

The Kashmiri separatist leader, who is lodged in jail number 7 of the Tihar prison, has alleged that his case is not being investigated properly and commenced the hunger strike on July 22, ANI reported.