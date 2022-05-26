Yasin Malik and the pending cases against him

The Pakistan-trained terrorist who later became the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, is also on trial in several terror-related cases. From late 1980s onwards, Malik along with other members of JKLF and other terror groups have been accused of heinous crimes such as targeted killings, kidnappings, gang-rapes, assaults, arson and loot to drive the Hindus out of the Valley.

56-year-old Malik has been in and out of jail since the 1990s due to his terror activities.

Here's a look at the cases for which he is currently on trial.

Kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989: Rubaiya, the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Saeed was kidnapped by the JKLF, when she was returning home from her college in a local minibus at around 3:45 pm on 8 December, 1989.

The government succumbed to the JKLF's demands and five terrorists were released in exchange for Rubaiya on 13 December, 1989.

Killing of IAF personnel in 1990: Four unarmed Indian Air Force personnel, who were waiting at Sant Nagar Crossing to board their buses, were shot dead by JKLF terrorists in Srinagar in 1990.

Malik has also been accused of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir

In 2020, a court in Jammu framed charges against Malik and six others in relation to the case.

Apart from these cases, Malik's Tala party was involved in an attempt to disrupt the 1983 cricket match between India and West Indies in the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

It also staged a protest against the hanging of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat in Delhi's Tihar Jail on 11 February, 1984.