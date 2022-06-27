Yashwant Sinha, opposition presidential candidate, was once former BJP biggie

New Delhi, Jun 27: Yashwant Sinha, the common opposition candidate for the presidential election 2022, has had quite a roller-coaster of a political journey.

Yashwant Sinha's journey in BJP

The IAS officer-turned-politician has donned multiple hats over the years. Sinha, who used to be one of the tallest leaders in the BJP, has in recent years turned into a virulent critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sinha served as finance minister and external affairs minister in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of the V P Singh government in 1989 and then went all out against then BJP president Nitin Gadkari in 2013 over alleged corruption charges when the Maharashtra leader was set to get a second term.

Gadkari was forced to quit but Sinha's actions, which many believed had the blessings of Advani, further pushed him to the margins of the party whose rank and file always nursed resentment over the rise of a leader not really dyed in the saffron wool.

When the BJP denied him a Lok Sabha ticket in 2014 and instead fielded his son Jayant Sinha, it did little to placate him.

Marginalised within the BJP, Sinha quit from the saffron party in 2018. Since quitting the party, Sinha has remained vocal against the Narendra Modi government's schemes and policies.

He joined the TMC just before West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021 and was appointed the party's national vice-president just before the Assembly elections last year.

. .

It may surprise many that, before he left the saffron party, Sinha defended Modi and BJP many times in the past: Here's a brief look at them

It was back in 2013, when preparations were underway for the Lok Sabha election 2014, Yashwant Sinha set off a flutter by projecting the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi's name for Prime Minister.

"Wherever I go, the party workers and common people demand to make Modi as BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, and now I too think that it will benefit the party a lot,'' he said.

Sinha continued to defend Modi till as late as 2014, when he said that "Modi is right not to apologise for the Gujarat riots".

During an interview with Headlines Today, "Modi is right...why should he apologise? A 12-year-old issue is being constantly revived to corner Modi whereas the people of this nation have completely forgotten it! It has lost all its momentum," he said.

Another instnance when Sinha had defend BJP was when he was asked if LK Advani's resignation as the president of the BJP would create a vacuum in the BJP, he said the BJP would only emerge stronger.

The same year, Sinha, had launched a scathing attack on the Congress through an article on ndtv.com, in which he specifically targeted the Gandhis. "When all their shenanigans failed and neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi were able to match the charismatic appeal of Narendra Modi, Priyanka was brought into the fray," he wrote.