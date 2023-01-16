WPI inflation declines to 4.95 pc, almost 2-year low in December

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) eased in December to 4.95% year-on-year as against 5.85% in November, government data showed on Monday.

New Delhi, Jan 16: The wholesale price-based inflation declined to 4.95 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum.

