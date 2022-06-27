Would Balasaheb have supporter those with Dawood links: Shinde poses fresh question

He said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn't care for his life in the bid to save Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde's tweets on Sunday night are an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim.

The tweets are also seen as a reply to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had termed Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs "bodies without souls" which will be sent to the morgue.

"How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don't care if this step leads us to the brink of death," Eknath Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet, the senior Shiv Sena leader said they will consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde had tagged his tweets to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut had termed Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs as "bodies without souls" which will be sent to the morgue.

"We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust....These are the bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem," Sanjay Raut had said in an apparent reference to the number of MLAs camping in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde while addressing Sena cadres.

