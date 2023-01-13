Worrying trend: Sword smuggling continues into communally sensitive places in Maharashtra

The police have over the past one year busted many such incidents in which swords had been smuggled into the communally sensitive areas of Maharashtra. In the most recent case, one Parvez Alam was arrested by the Maharashtra police for smuggling in swords into the communally sensitive Malegaon from Ajmer in Rajasthan. These weapons have primarily come in from Punjab and Rajasthan and last year there were many such cases reported.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Swords and knives have become a weapon of choice for many in Maharashtra.

The Arms Act of India clearly says that a sword or knife which are above 9 inches, which is not a kitchen appliance clearly needs a licence

In April last year, the police arrested four persons, Sharif Mohammad, Syed Nai, Sheikh Ilyas and Kapil Dabhade from Jalna after it was found that they were smuggling in 90 swords into Dhule district from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

In the same month last year, Maharashtra witnessed another incident in which arms were recovered in large numbers. In this incident the 25 swords were recovered from the communally sensitive Nanded. The investigation learnt that these swords were being brought in from Punjab's Amritsar.

In March last year, the police in Pune recovered 92 swords and all these weapons were brought in from Amritsar. In that same month, the police seized 37 swords the communally sensitive Aurangabad.

While no clear modus operandi has been discovered so far the supply chain has largely been from Punjab. In two incidents it was found that the swords were being supplied from Rajasthan.

In another incident, the police seized a consignment of 102 lethal weapons from a shop in Mominpura in Maharashtra. The police arrested one Mohammad Rahim Sul Ubaidin Ansari. The police recovered 31 daggers, one sword, 8 khukuris, 43 knives, 14 small knives and 5 sword sticks.

Mominpura is a neighbourhood in Nagpur and is surrounded by Ansar nagar, Itwari, Bajeria, Hansapuri, Boriyapura and Timki. This place had witnessed a massive riot following the death of Hazrat Mustafa Baba, a Sufi saint over his burial in front of a school inside the Mohammad Ali Serai.

The swords have also been in the news when some Islamists had threatened people in Thane district by waving swords. Five persons including a woman were arrested on May 7 2022. The arrested accused were Javed Salim Sheikh, Dilwar Farid Sheikh, Shahid Naseer Sheikh, Saad Ahmed and Maria Javed Khan and hailed from the communally sensitive Dahisar Mori and Thakurpura villages of Thane district.

In another incident, the Maharashtra police arrested one person in Aurangabad in July 2021 for ordering 49 swords online. The man however claimed that he rents out these swords.

Investigation:

These cases are being investigated by the respective police stations. An official tells OneIndia that these incidents should not be seen in isolation. Although they may not be connected, but it is startling to see why is there such a huge demand for swords especially in the communally sensitive areas of Punjab.

Another official explains that these swords are brought in and either sold to notorious criminals or radical Islamists. Maharashtra has been witness to the murder of Umesh Kolhe with the use of sharp weapons after he supported Nupur Sharma. A 23 year man was attacked in Ahmednagar district in the state agains for supporting Nupur Sharma. The man identified as Pratik alias Sunny Rajendra Pawar was attacked by 14 members of the Muslim community with swords, sticks and hockey sticks.

Not legal:

The Indian Arms Act says that swords and blades which are over nine inches in length, which are not kitchen appliances require a licence.

Under Rule 8of the Arms Act Rules 2016, a person holding a licence for firearms or any other arms which includes swords, blades with sharp edges is barred from restoring to the brandishing of firearms in a public place. He or she shall also not cary or discharge a firearm in a built-up area or any public place on the occasion of marriage, public assembly's fair, procession or any public events, the law says.