Here is a short timeline of bridge collapses around the world in recent years:

India

30 October 2022: At least 130 people were killed after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in Gujarat. Officials said as many as 500 people were on the bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way and the cables snapped suddenly plunging the people into the water.

Mexico

3 May 2021: A metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City as a train was travelling over it, killing at least 23 people, including children.

Italy

14 August 2018: A 210-metre (690 ft) section of the viaduct collapsed in Ponte Morandi during a rainstorm, killing 43 people.

Indonesia

26 November 2011: The 470 m long suspension bridge collapsed while maintenance work was ongoing, killing at least 20 people and injuring many more.

India

October 2011: At least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowd collapsed about 30 kilometres from the hill town of Darjeeling.

China

August 2007: At least 64 workers were killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapsed while its construction was underway.

Pakistan

August 2006: At least 40 people died as monsoon rains washed away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

India

December 2006: Thirty-three people were killed when a 150-year-old bridge, being dismantled, crashed on the train near the Bhagalpur railway station in the state of Bihar.

India

August 2003: At least 25 people, including 23 children, died when a bridge in the western coastal area of Daman collapsed into a muddy river, throwing a school bus and several other vehicles into the swirling waters.

South America

December 2003: At least 29 people died as floods washed away a road bridge as a bus was crossing it in Bolivia.

India

August 2003: At least 20 people, including 19 children, died when a bridge fell into a river near Mumbai, throwing a school bus and four other vehicles into the river.