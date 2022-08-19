World Mosquito Day 2022: Date, significance, theme and all you need to know

If we look at the WHO report on mosquito-based deaths worldwide annually, it would cross 500 million. It is one of the most dangerous vector diseases that kills one child every 30 seconds and 3000 children every day.

As per the UNICEF report, around 40 per cent of the population worldwide stays at areas where the risk of malaria is higher. Monsoon is regarded as breeding season for mosquitoes and so, the number of people suffering from mosquito-borne diseases increases in the season every year.

Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world. In 2020, there were an estimated 241 million new cases of malaria and 627 000 malaria-related deaths in 85 countries. More than two thirds of deaths were among children under the age of 5 living in the WHO African Region.

History of World Mosquito day

In 1987, a British doctor named Ronald Ross discovered a close link between mosquitoes and the deadliest disease of all time, named malaria. He found that female mosquitoes are the ones responsible for the transmission of malaria parasites in humans through a bite.

To thank this groundbreaking research of Sir Ross and his team, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine announced this day to be celebrated as 'World Mosquito Day' to raise awareness by campaign or exhibitions on the causes and prevention from this deadliest disease. This day is also meant for fundraising so that more research can be carried out for its cure.

Theme

World Malaria Day 2022 will be marked under the theme "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives." No single tool that is available today will solve the problem of malaria.

Here are mosquito-borne diseases besides malaria that one should be alarmed of:

Aedes : These mosquitoes are marked by black and white patches on the body. They cause diseases like dengue, rift valley fever, zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

Anopheles: These mosquitoes are marked by pale or dark marks on the wings. They cause diseases like malaria and lymphatic filariasis (also known as elephantiasis).

Culex: These mosquitoes are marked by brown scales on the body. They cause diseases like elephantiasis and West Nile fever.