World Biofuel Day: PM Modi to dedicate to nation 2G ethanol plant in Panipat today

Based on indigenous technology, the project will utilise about two lakh tonnes of rice straw annually to generate around three crore litres of ethanol annually, it said.

Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them, it said.

. .

The project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

Through reduction in burning of rice straw, the project will contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country's roads, the statement said.

The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, said the statement.

The project will have zero liquid discharge. Through the reduction in the burning of rice straw (parali), the project will contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country's roads.