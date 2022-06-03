World Bicycle Day: Minister Anurag Thakur, other MP’s cycle 7.5 km

New Delhi, Jun 3: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur flagged off Nationwide programmes on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and MoS for External Affairs and Culture Smt Meenakshi Lekhi.

Former health Minister and MP Dr Harshvardhan, MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Secretary Department of Youth Affairs Sanjay Kumar, Secretary Sports Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi and other officers of the Ministry were also present at the event.

Anurag Singh Thakur led the cycle rally organized in Delhi, which set off from Dhyan Chand Stadium. He was joined by the Ministers and MP's who graced the occasion. More than 1,500 people participated in the 7.5 kms rally in Delhi. Further, NYKS organised Cycle Rallies at more than 100 locations in 35 States/UTs capital including at 75 iconic places across the country during which 75 participants in each rally covered the distance of 7.5 k.m.

. .

Before the flag off, Anurag Singh Thakur addressed the gathering and said that as India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has taken the unique step to organise bicycle rallies throughout the country with the determination to promote a 'healthy India' as we enter the 75th year of Independence. The aim of this programme is to motivate people to take up and adopt cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness.

Thakur said, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the people of the country should join the fitness campaign. Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life. Cycling will keep you healthy and help build a clean India."

He further added that Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement & Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution levels. By using bicycle, we not only make ourselves fit but also give the message of Fit India. Giving example of Mansukh Mandaviya and Kiran Rijiju, Thakur highlighted that these ministers have always promoted cycling by themselves using it as mode of transport and inspired others.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75 is organized World Cycle Day throughout the country today. Taking inspiration from inaugural speech of Prime Minister of India, during the curtain raiser of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 12th March 2021, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has conceptualized celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the pillar of Actions and Resolves @75.