"I just came to know that ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me!" Sanjay Raut tweeted.

His response comes after the ED summoned the 60-year-old Shiv Sena leader for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Responding to the summons, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the ED was showing "true bhakti" towards BJP.

. .

The development comes amid the battle for control of Shiv Sena between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

In April, the ED attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law.

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.