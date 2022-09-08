While the woman in the middle, Khushi Sharma, was wearing a red saree, the other two women, Avni and Honey, were wearing orange sarees. Khushi Sharma is a belly dance instructor and performed at the event with two of her students.

After the Oo Antava, the three women danced to a second song which is also very popular these days - Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The crowd was constantly hooting and cheering for the women during the well-coordinated belly dance performance.

While the choreography is original, the trio could also be seen doing the same dance steps used in the songs.

The full video of the performance was shared on Youtube channel by a user named MuskaN. The video has garnered 596,529 views so far and 1.4k likes. The same video was originally uploaded by the woman in red saree on her Instagram handle 'kkhushii_sharma'. The reel has received over 13.7k views and 1,100 likes. On Facebook, the video has garnered more than 8 million views. "This was the first time, I along with my students performed with live audience," Khushi said in the caption.