'Women leaders need to be treated respectfully': Telangana governor on YS Sharmila detention

Taking to Twitter, the Telanagana governor wrote, "Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed concern over the developments and the consequent arrest of YSRTP president and former chief minister late YS Rajashekhar Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila."

She also said that the visuals of towing away Sharmila's car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing.

"The Governor expressed anguish at the way Sharmila was arrested and expressed concern about her safety and health condition. The visuals of towing away of her car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing," said the governor.

She further said, "Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders and women cadres need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way."

What happened earlier?

On Tuesday, YS Sharmila Reddy's vehicle was towed and she was detained by Panjagutta Police while she was sitting inside an SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. Sharmila Reddy was also booked under various charges including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance. She was produced before a magistrate later in the evening. However, she was released on conditional bail later on Tuesday evening.

The Hyderabad police detained Sharmila when she was on her way to Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was detained from Somajiguda and brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad, according to an ANI report.

The police also towed her car before her detention. Her car was towed with the help of a crane when she was sitting inside it and protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the police station along with some of her followers.