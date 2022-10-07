Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral

The video of an ugly brawl between few women passengers has gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, women can be seen pulling each other's hair inside the ladies' compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train. The entire was captured by one of the commuter on her phone camera.

During the brawl, a female train staff was also injured. ''Few women started hitting each other following a dispute over the seat, and a female staff was injured,''news agency ANI quoted S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station as saying.

According to reports, three female passengers on the local train got into an argument over a seat. Soon after, the argument erupted into a brawl between them.

One policewoman who tried to intervene was also injured when some female passengers attacked her.

According to Indian Express, a police official informed that a 27-year-old woman, identified as Arzoo Khan, will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vashi GRP is investigating the whole incident and a case has been registered.