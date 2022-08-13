According to an ANI report, Kharge made allegations of corruption against the ruling BJP in recruitment for various posts in the state. Kharge said, "The government has decided to sell posts. If young women want a government job, they should sleep with someone. Men have to give bribes for government jobs. A minister had asked the young woman to sleep with him for a job. He resigned after the scandal came to light and this is proof of my words."

"According to the information I have, it is possible that the deal has been done for a total of 600 posts. It is suspected that they have received ₹50 lakh for the post of Assistant Engineer and ₹30 lakh for the post of Junior Engineer. There is a possibility that ₹300 crores of embezzlement have taken place in this alone," he said on recent recruitments in a press conference, as quoted by ANI.

"Where should the poor and talented students go if there are irregularities in every recruitment examination? The perpetrators and the middlemen know that nothing would happen to them even if any scam comes to light. The government is playing with the future of about 3 lakh students who have applied for the posts of KPTCL," said Congress MLA.

The Karnataka BJP retorted to the allegations saying Kharge fails to see what his party is doing before making such statements.

"Ex minister Priyank Kharge cannot see the tiles of his own house before making statements like these. It was during the Congress government that the Jayamala bribery scandal was exposed and we all know who was involved in it," the BJP Karnataka said in a Twitter thread.