Women fight in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

The fight video doing rounds on the internet these days was posted on Twitter by a handle called 'Roads of Mumbai' with the caption, "Spirit of Mumbai."

One can see in the video that the three women are fighting and pulling each other's hair in a crowded ladies' coach on the local train. The fight started with a girl slapping and dragging an older woman.

Suddenly, a third woman also started hitting the girl.

The 31-second video is going viral on social media. It has so far garnered over five lakh views and over 800 retweets.

When they were fighting on the train, some women can be seen trying to stop the three ladies from the fight. But, they did not listen to anyone.

One of the co-passenger even said, "arrey aunty chhodo!"

It is to be recalled that a similar incident happened last month in which some of the women fought for a seat on a Mumbai local train. In that incident also, women fought. The video of the incident had also gone viral.

Most men commented on the recent viral video. Some of them took a dig at women for their fight.

One of the users wrote, "Time pass."

Another user said, "Shameful act by girls."

The third user wrote, "Very sad."