Woman run over by Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat train near Anand in Gujarat

The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track near Anand railway station when the accident took place at 4.37 pm, said a police official here.

Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad, was reportedly visiting a relative at Anand, he said.

The train was on its way from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central. It does not halt at Anand railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30 flagged off the inaugural run of the train from Gandhinagar Capital station.

In the last one month, the train has suffered damage on three occasions due to collision with cattle on the tracks.

On October 6, its front panel was damaged when it hit a herd of four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations.

The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand.

In another incident, the train hit a bull near Atul railway station in Gujarat.

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train is the third under the Vande Bharat series.