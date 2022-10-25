Woman doctor who vandalised Diwali shops in viral video booked

According to her, the vendors have been putting up their make-shift shops outside her gate despite she raised objection. She has accused them of getting into arguments with her.

Gomti Nagar police took cognizance of the matter and filed cases under sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC.

The doctor said that the vendors had been putting up their stalls right outside her gate and whenever she objected, they would get into arguments with her. Further, they caused traffic jams in the area.

The Gomti Nagar Police inspector filed the case based on the complaint filed by Zubair, Rubina and Shamshad whose shops had been damaged in the incident.