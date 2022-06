Nuh, Jun 27: An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police was held here while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000, officials said on Monday.

According to the State Vigilance Bureau, Saroj was nabbed from Firozpur Zhirka Police Station where she was posted at the women help desk. A complaint was filed by a woman against another at the police station few days ago, but the two sides reached a compromise later.