Within 8 hours, 2nd mysterious blast in a parked bus rocks J&K's Udhampur


Google Oneindia New

Jammu, Sep 29: A second mysterious blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early on Thursday morning. This is the second such blast in the last 8 hours. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Police inspect the site after bomb explosion at a bus stand in Udhampur.PTI Photo

J&K Police and other security forces are present on the spot.

Earlier, two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night.

Bengal: Bomb blast during BJP's protest rally, 2 injured

According to reports, the empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm.

A CCTV footage of the blast has gone viral on social media.

More BLAST  News arrow_forward

Read more about: blast jammu and kashmir
Read more...