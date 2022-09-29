Jammu, Sep 29: A second mysterious blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early on Thursday morning. This is the second such blast in the last 8 hours. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
Within 8 hours, 2nd mysterious blast in a parked bus rocks J&K's Udhampur
J&K Police and other security forces are present on the spot.
Earlier, two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night.
According to reports, the empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm.
A CCTV footage of the blast has gone viral on social media.
