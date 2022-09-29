J&K Police and other security forces are present on the spot.

Earlier, two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm.

A CCTV footage of the blast has gone viral on social media.