With the heat showing no respite, here are the coldest and best places to visit in May

New Delhi, Apr 28: The heat has sure bogged down many. With the weather department predicting no respite for the next five days, many would be looking for a get away to stay cool.

Before we tell you which are the ten coldest places in the month of May, here is a look at the weather update:

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, where temperatures are soaring. "Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

"Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29.

The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30," he also said.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the IMD added.

10 coldest and best places to visit in May: