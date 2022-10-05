With PFI banned, the forest training modules come under scanner of agencies

While on one hand, the Karnataka police have retrieved a document that reads 'Genocide', writings have been found on the roads in Dakshina Kannada with the message, 'we will be back'.

The 'Genocide' document speaks about the alleged atrocities conducted on Muslims in India in recent years. The document says that after the right-wing organisations came to power in Delhi, the attacks on the minorities have gone up. In the document, there is a poster of a Muslim woman showing her daughter and photographs of people belonging to Muslim community who have been killed or sent to jail.

The Bengaluru police have also learnt that verbal orders were given to the youth to target Hindus. Training was also being undertaken in the forests of Kerala to undertake such missions, the probe has also found. Sources tell OneIndia that these were the brainwashing tactics by the PFI to encourage the Muslim youth to join the outfit.

The training being undertaken in the forests was also unearthed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It was found that the Islamic State was trying to set up modules in the forests. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the PFI was aiding the Islamic State and several persons attached to the organisation had joined the international terrorist organisation.

On their radar were the forests in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking of training in the forests, the National Investigation had mentioned the same in a charge sheet recently. During the course of the investigations, the NIA learnt that these operatives were in the process of setting up an ISIS Daishwilayah or province inside the jungles of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. When it was unraveled in 2020, the NIA said that this was the first of its kind plot.

The case arose following the arrest of a few persons who had conspired at Salem and Chennai who had fraudulently activated SIM cards by using multiple identity documents of various persons without their knowledge and consent.

The NIA in its charge sheet said that there were 20 members part of this module, which was headed by Mehboob Pasha, a Bengaluru-based operative and Khaja Moideen from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

They had planned on visiting Shivanasamudra in Karnataka and identify a place in the jungle where training could be imparted. Before they were busted by the NIA, they had already procured tents, bows, arrows, boots, arms, ammunition, sleeping bags, ropes and ladders. They had also procured a large quantity of firecrackers to extract explosive content and make IEDs, the NIA chargesheet read.

Further the NIA also learnt that they had scouted for similar hideouts in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Kolar, Kodagu (Karnataka), Burdwan, Siliguri (West Bengal) and Chittor in Andhra Pradesh. They wanted to set up ISIS provinces in these jungles and then launch systematic attacks with the primary intention of killing Hindu leaders, government officials, police officers and political leaders, the NIA said.