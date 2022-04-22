With NIA set to take over Birbhum probe, here is why Bengal is India’s bomb capital

Incidents of bomb blasts are nothing new in West Bengal. In 2015, the agencies ha found 150 crude bombs in Birbhum and this clearly suggested that bombs are being manufactured in large numbers in the state.

The bomb culture in West Bengal is not something new. There has always been a flurry of bombs that have been found in the state especially during the time of the elections, an official tells OneIndia.

Agencies who have probed the various cases have found that most of the bombs that have been found in the state are used for political wars. Bombs have become a symbol of strength for political parties and they use it to outdo political rivals, investigations have shown.

In several investigations it has been seen that most of the bombs that have been recovered have belonged to fringe elements of political parties. There are designated anti social elements in almost all political parties in West Bengal who have been roped in to fight a bloody political war.

Right from a village panchayat election to a Lok Sabha polls, several political parties have used bombs as a tool to fight their opponents. In several cases it has been found that cottage industries have been set up to make bombs.;

The bomb industry is thriving and there is a huge demand for the same an investigator informed oneindia.

. .