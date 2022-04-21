With Khalistanis having a free run in the UK, the issue would crop up during the Johnson visit

New Delhi, Apr 21: India will seek action against the pro-Pakistan Sikh radicals operating from the United Kingdom when talks are held with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two day visit to India.

The Narendra Modi government has for the past several years seeking action against the Khalistan elements who have been operating from across the globe in a bid to destabilise India. Last year, New Delhi took strong exception to the UK allowing a referendum on the affairs of a third country.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of action being taken against these elements who are also involved in the radicalisation of the Indian diaspora by banned Sikh groups.In November last year, the Punjab police arrested a highly radicalised terrorist, Ranjit Singh. He disclosed that he had received a consignment of arms and explosives and had planned on carrying out terror strikes in Punjab.

During his interrogation it was learnt that he was in touch with his handlers in the United Kingdom.

The UK connection to terrorists from Punjab is nothing new. The Khalistan movement may not have got the desired traction in Punjab, but the same continues to thrive in the UK, Canada and other countries.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that groups in countries abroad, particularly the UK and Canada offer ideological and monetary support to the movement.

Recently, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom and displayed Khalistan flags. Paramjeet Panna, closely associated with the ISI funded Sikhs For Justice and members of the Sikh Federation, UK, which is associated with the Khalistan movement were part of the protests.

The ISI has for the past two decades made attempts to revive the Khalistan movement in India. Intelligence reports had also indicated that Pakistan based Khalistan groups were being pushed by their handlers to exploit the farmers' agitation in a bid to revive militancy in the state.

Since the early part of this decade, Pakistan has been funding the SJF promoted Referendum 2020 movement. In 2018 a module was busted in Punjab. It was found that this group was promoting Referendum 2020 and had planned on mass targeting. They even had their eyes set on an IPL game in Mohali.

It was also found that they were getting support from Europe and Pakistan. The Facebook page Referendum 2020 meant to promote the movement was set up by an ISI agent who went by the alias Fateh Singh, the police also learnt.

In the past few months several outfits such as the Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Liberation Force, Khalistan Zindabad Force, ISYF and Khalistan Commando Force have come under the scanner. A meeting at the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan between these elements and the ISI also came under the scanner.