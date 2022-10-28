With Islamic radicalisation running so deep, why an NIA branch in every state matters

The NIA was formed following the Mumbai 26/11 attack. While the NIA has primarily dealt with cases relating to terror, off late it is dealing with more cases regarding radicalisation, especially in South India.

In fact, last month the NIA carried out a mammoth operation in which it carried out pan-India raids following which the Popular Front of India was banned. While making the announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that to achieve a decisive victory in the fight against terrorism, the legal framework is being strengthened, under which a provision has been made to declare individual terrorists by amending the NIA and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA was given extra territorial jurisdiction powers as well as authority to confiscate property acquired by terrorists. Now we have decided that NIA branches will be established in all states by 2024, Shah also said.

An official explains to OneIndia that the government realises the importance of setting up a branch of the NIA in every state. Each state has a different set of problems. For instance the problem of radicalisation in Karnataka is huge, but the NIA does not have a branch there. While it is dealing with a similar inter-connected problem in states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it would be good to have a branch in Karnataka as well as the mechanism is not too stressed, the official added.

The NIA deals with multiple cases relating to terror, left-wing terror, insurgency, terror funding, north-east extremism, Islamic radicalisation, terror in Jammu and Kashmir just to name a few. The opening of a branch in every state would help the NIA keep its focus on specific states and this would help in wiping out the problem, the official cited above explained.

The power of the NIA:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was set up in 2009 following the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. It has since been India's premier agency that has been probing cases related to terror, left-wing extremism and terror funding.

It has been able to break the back of many terror organisations and individuals indulging in terror funding. In the year 2019, the NIA got more teeth with two key amendments. The amendments allowed the NIA to probe cases of cyber crime and also human trafficking.

The amendment to Schedule 4 of the UAPA also allowed the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terrorist links as a terrorist. Prior to this, only organisations were designated as terrorist organisations.

The NIA has carried out investigations across the country especially in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019, the NIA took up 62 cases which is the highest in a year since its inception. This was the same year that the amendment mentioned above was made. In all, the NIA has taken up 473 cases. Interestingly of the 473 cases, 231 were taken up since 2019, data would show.

The conviction rate of the NIA stands at 93.25 per cent which is the highest for any central agency. In all, the NIA has apprehended 2,394 persons and among those who stood trial 391 have been convicted.

Further, 105 cases of terror funding have been registered and 796 persons related to these cases have been arrested. In about 20 of these cases, 100 have been convicted.

One of the major cases that literally killed separatism in Kashmir was the one against Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masarat Alam. In a chargesheet that was filed by the NIA against Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali it was stated that he had transacted with Malik. He got funds from the Pakistan High Commission and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the agency further said.

The NIA zeroed in on the various properties possessed by Malik and his relatives. The agency listed 12 properties that belonged to Malik. They are located in Srinagar. Some of the properties are also in the name of his relatives and the NIA said that they are valued at Rs 15 crore. Further, Malik also has a mall at Srinagar, the probe learnt.

The NIA has also been probing cases related to the targeted killings of Hindus in Punjab and many other states. It has also taken up the probes into the killing of Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe in Amaravati respectively. While the killings shook up the entire nation, the NIA is probing the larger conspiracy behind the targeted killings.

In April when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at the NIA Raising day, he said that in a span of 13 years, the agency has performed exceptionally well.

He said that under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision for a terror-free India, the NIA and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been strengthened after amendments by Parliament.

While the overall success rate of the NIA is impressive, the one particular area in which the agency has excelled the most is terror funding. After PM Modi came to power, the main emphasis has been to curb terror.

However, in order to do so the one key aspect was to curb funding, which is the backbone of terror.

With the agency going all hog on terror funding, it managed to kill terror in the mainland and ensured the gradual yet steady death of separatism in Kashmir.

Another official says that it is a well known fact the Narendra Modi government since it came to power gave a lot of emphasis on putting an end to terror and funding. To break terror, it was important to end its funding, the official also stated.

These are not mere claims, the official states, and there are statistics that prove the same.