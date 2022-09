New Delhi, Sep 27: The political crisis within the Congress continues to rage on. Reports now suggest that the candidature of Ashok Gehlot is under cloud following a rebellion staged by Rajasthan Congress MLAs close to him.

Gehlot who has been a Gandhi loyalist for years was considered to be a front-runner for the post of Congress president. Now the Gandhi family has reportedly removed Gehlot from the running for the top post in the party.