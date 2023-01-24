With an eye on polls, Congress makes another attempt to appease minorities in Karnataka

The party has promised to establish a statutory body named 'Karavali Development Authority' with an annual budget of Rs 2,500 crore to focus on the development of the region. To address the issue of communal disharmony, the party has promised to set up a 'social and communal harmony committee' in every gram panchayat with appropriate plans and grants. Other promises include interest-free loans, increased budget for minority welfare and increased subsidies and insurance cover for the fisherfolk community.

Bengaluru, Jan 24: The Congress party has released a 10-point development charter, titled 'Dasa Sankalpa', ahead of the Assembly elections in the State. The charter aims to address major issues in the coastal belt and Malnad region of the state, areas known to be strongholds of the ruling BJP. The charter also addresses issues such as communal tension, the welfare of minority communities and the challenges faced by areca nut growers.

BJP had won 26 out of 31 seats in the coastal belt and Malnad region during the previous Assembly polls. Congress is now trying to regain these areas with its new charter and promises of development.

Minority appeasement, Cong's old gamble

Congress is not new to appeasement of minorities in order to garner their votes. Whenever the party is desperate to come back to power, it uses this tactic. The charter released by the party recently is also seen as one of the many attempts it made earlier too to appease a certain section of the society. In past years, the party has been severally labelled as an organization working for the appeasement of particular religious institutions and masses.

While it can be argued by some people that the charter seems promising as it only talks about development of the said region, one needs to look at the past practice where such welfare schemes are promised as a carrot for aligning with the interest and supremacy of a certain section of the people only. Considering the desperate measures taken by the party recently, it is safe to say that they are considering stooping to any level possible.

Contrary to the claims made by its senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the party has shown its true colours by indulging in such activities in the State just ahead of the Assembly elections. But with the rising prominence of SDPI, the political front of recently-banned radical Islamist outfit PFI, it is to be seen if the Congress would be able to make a difference with such tactics.