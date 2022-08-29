With an aim of boxers winning more medals at Olympics, IIT Madras, IIS to develop analytics software

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) Bellary are developing a cost-effective boxing analytics software with a view of boosting India's boxing medal chances at the 2024 Olympics.

The multi-version software is called Smartboxer and it aims to provide an above par competitive edge to the Indian athletes with feedback and performance assessments using the Internet of Things enabled wearable sensors and video cameras.

These will be deployed to analyse the boxers' performance at Inspire Institute of Sports. Based on the feedback from IIS changes will be incorporated into Smartboxer analytics programme. This would enable the software to be effectively used to assist coaches and boxers.

This technology that is being developed will act as a bridge between the coach and the elite athlete to identify, understand and improve the performance constructively, Professor Ranganathan Srinivasan, Head, Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics, IIT Madras said according to a report by NDTV.

This is one of the many initiatives that IIT Madras aimed towards the Indian government's ambitious goal of winning more medals in Olympics, he also said.

The findings can gathered from the sensors and video cameras will be merged to provide comprehensive boxing analytics which would provide information about key traits of the boxer.

These traits are evaluated in the Olympics for scoring in boxing matches and they include quality and quantity of the punch, the dominance of the engagements and competitiveness.