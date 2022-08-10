With a lion’s share of MLAs, RJD will play boss role in Bihar

The RJD being the largest party in the alliance is likely to call the shots in the new cabinet, while allowing Nitish Kumar to continue as chief minister. The RJD is also likely to stake claim to key portfolios such as finance and home. The post of the speaker is also likely to go to the RJD.

. .

The fact that the RJD will play the senior partner in the coalition is evident from the fact that it made Nitish reach out to Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish also went to former chief minister, Rabri Devi's residence soon after tendering his resignation.

There is also a possibility of Nitish shifting to national politics next year after making Yadav the chief minister of Bihar. The two leaders however refused to comment on this issue and said that they are here to serve the people of Bihar.