With a confluence of two events under one roof, India to host over 50 political, economic leaders

Later on the same evening Prime Minister Modi will interact with visiting international delegates who would arena the maiden three day Kautilya Economic Conclave.

While the Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture is organised by the Union Finance Ministry, the Kautilya

Economic Conclave is organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the ministry.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that amidst the global crisis, India has emerged as a hope for the world communities. MoreoverIndia is the fastest growing economy in the world with considerable capacity to avert any major global supply chain disruption, particularly in terms of food and medicine.

This year the theme of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture is 'Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth.' There would be a panel discussion between Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development secretary-general Mathias Cormann and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya who was the first vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog.

The panel discussion will be moderated by the IEG President N K Singh, who was the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. The Department of Economic Affairs, an arm of the finance ministry instituted the Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in recognition of the former finance minister's immense contribution to the Indian economy. Jaitley was finance minister between 2014 and 2019. He passed away in August 2019.

While the Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture would conclude on July 8, the Kautilya Economic Conclave will continue for two more days. The KEC's inaugural address on July 9 will be delivered by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. The theme of the Kautilya Economic Conclave this year is Redefining the Future.