In 2021, 1,033 women had to face the heinous crime till the same period. Comparing this year's data with that of 2021, there has been an increase of 6.48 per cent.

According to news agency IANS, nearly 2,200 women have been kidnapped in the national capital so far, again raising serious concerns about the safety of women.

As per the data, 2,197 women have been kidnapped till now, way more than last year's 1,880 kidnappings for the first six months. For the whole year in 2021, the crime of kidnapping was faced by 3,758 women.

This year alone, there have been 2,704 cases of cruelty against women by their husbands or in-laws. Last year, the figure stood at 2,096.

Even the ancient malpractice of dowry claimed the lives of 69 women this year in comparison 72 in 2021.

Government initiatives to ensure the safety of women - such as this National Vehicle Security and Tracking System and setting up of women's helplines - have failed to effect a measurable drop in the number of reports of rape and other sex-related crimes.