With 41% jump in COVID-19 cases, India reports 5,233 new infections

The number of deaths climbed to 5,24,715 and there were seven fresh fatalities reported. The government's data at 8 am on Wednesday said that India has reported 4.31 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

. .

The surge was highest in Maharashtra where 1,881 new cases were reported. This is a 81 per cent jump and the highest since February 18. The state also reported the B.A.5 variant, the health department of the state said.

Mumbai alone reported 1,242 new cases, which is almost double when compared to Monday.

The country's positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent, while the weekly rate was at 1.12 per cent.