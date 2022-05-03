New Delhi, May 03: India witnessed a single-day rise of 2,568 infections and 2o fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,84,913 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.